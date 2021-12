Looking for the best DP27 loadout in Warzone? Caldera is finally here and brings with it full-on Vanguard integration into Warzone. There is a mountain of new guns at your disposal, and the DP27 is well-positioned to be one of the top LMGs once the dust settles. The DP27 has solid rate of fire and damage numbers that complement some of the best range in the LMG class. Build this gun for range, and you can crush your matches. Our build will help you get there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO