After the remaster release in 2021, we’re finally getting a sequel to the hit series. After for feels like an age, it’s finally time for Alan Wake to return to our consoles (and PCs), as developer Remedy Entertainment gives us another look at the world of Alan Wake. Same Lake, the series creative director, and writer on the series has confirmed that the game is going to go full-on Survival Horror. While the series has had “elements of horror” in the past, and certainly Remedy likes a creepy aesthetic, it looks like Alan Wake 2 will be the series’ first real attempt at horror.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO