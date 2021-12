Dedham, MA – Legacy Place, in partnership with Boston Art, has unveiled its biggest public art installation to date, by acclaimed local artist Liz Roache. The new larger than life mural, titled The Poppy Wall, is meant to be exactly as described – a wall filled with beautiful oversized poppies. Standing at over 40 feet tall and 75 feet long, the two-story high mural brings a vibrant splash of color to the shopping destination with giant, bold red flowers bursting with optimism. Through the mural’s use of colors, hues and light intensity, The Poppy Wall represents an energetic moment of joy and aims to bring happiness to all of its visitors, whether stopping to capture its essence or simply passing by.

DEDHAM, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO