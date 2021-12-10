ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Envoy Urges Cambodia to Make No Concessions to Myanmar Junta in ASEAN

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official urged Cambodia on Friday not to make any concessions to Myanmar's military junta when Phnom Peng chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year. The remarks by U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet came days after Cambodian Prime Minister...

