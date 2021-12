Gangrene has officially set in for Gang Green. A season that has been infected from the start all but came to an end on Sunday, when the inept Jets lost to the New Orleans Saints, 30-9, and were eliminated from the postseason for the 11th consecutive season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL and matches the longest in Jets’ history — and there’s no sign it’ll get any better any time soon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO