Much has been made since Rafa Benitez was appointed as new Everton boss in the summer of the team’s ability to battle back from adversity, as epitomized by the number of points that have been gained after they have fallen behind. This characteristic had been notably absent under previous regimes, so it is worth celebrating now that it is so evident. On the flip side, however it must be noted that the Blues are often shipping the first goal, as happened again on Sunday at Selhurst Park and this time there was no turnaround.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO