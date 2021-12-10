Southampton boss Hasenhuttl insists no regrets making Prem move

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he is “far from relaxed” at the moment but says Southampton believe in themselves as they look to keep clear of relegation trouble.The Saints ended the weekend five points above the Premier League drop zone with 16 from 16 matches. Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Arsenal was their fifth successive game without a win.Boss Hasenhuttl told a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Crystal Palace when asked about the points tally: “I’m far away from being relaxed at the moment!“But everybody is under pressure, everybody has their games to play and points to take.“We know our targets,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO