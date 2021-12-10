ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton boss Hasenhuttl insists no regrets making Prem move

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits living in England has changed him. Hasenhuttl marks three years as Southampton manager at Arsenal on Saturday. Hel said: “I've learned a lot and it...

www.tribalfootball.com

