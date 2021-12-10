ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mostly cloudy skies today, possible record high temperatures on Saturday

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Mostly cloudy skies dominate today but it will be warmer with highs in the low 50's. A warm front will approach for the weekend bringing our latest round of very mild air but also some scattered...

CBS Boston

Snowfall In Massachusetts This Weekend Could Follow Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — 60 degrees one day, snow the next? That sounds about right! December thus far has been a dud for snow lovers. Ski areas are struggling to open or stay open, and backyard rinks look more like swimming pools. By the end of this week, temperatures will be averaging more than five degrees above the average per day, likely making the month a top ten warmest on record to date. (WBZ-TV graphic) Dreams of a White Christmas are fading, but don’t give up hope! Colder weather is on the way, and we will likely have several chances at snow before Santa makes his trek...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

A powerful storm system ushered in strong winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, with temperatures posed to set record highs in some places only days before the official start of winter. Forecasters predicted likely record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-70s...
ENVIRONMENT
North Platte Post

Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday, including likely record-breaking high...
OMAHA, NE
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a very wild day. We’ve already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track. Humidity will be high as well. Later today into tonight, a High Wind Warning goes into effect, meaning to expect wind gusts of 60+ mph. This High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire area. In addition, all of eastern Iowa is under a severe weather risk for tonight as a powerful cold front sweeps through. Any storms that form are capable of tornadoes and inherent damaging wind. Even if your area doesn’t see a thunderstorm, wind damage is still possible due to the gust potential over 60mph. Ensure loose objects are secured, bins brought in and any delicate holiday decorations are either laid down or brought in for the night. Plan on sharply cooler weather for tomorrow with highs into the 30s to lower 40s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
news8000.com

ALERT DAY: Winds Picking Up, Gusty Storms, & Record High Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 63F. Winds, S 25-35 MPH Gusts to 60 MPH. Record high temperatures are more than likely this afternoon! Cloudy skies will continue into most of the day, with winds expected to increase out of the south between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60+mph possible later today. Scattered showers are possible late this afternoon, out ahead of the main strong line of thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds that will move through our area this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Haven Tribune

Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. — Much of the Midwest braced Wednesday for powerful winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather, including likely record-breaking high temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for strong winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday. Much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri could see record highs. The warmth comes with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts of more than 80 mph have been recorded in western Kansas and the Texas Panhandle. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.
ENVIRONMENT
WANE-TV

Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday, including likely record-breaking high...
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest braced Wednesday for powerful winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter is only days away. Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather, including likely record-breaking high temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLO

Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest braced Wednesday for powerful winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather, including likely record-breaking high temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
Panhandle Post

Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday, including likely record-breaking high...
OMAHA, NE

