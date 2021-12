As the downtrend in the crypto market continues, so does extreme fear. What’s inspiring the sell-off? Is it Omicron? Or is it Evergrande? Is it a conspiracy? Or is it the holidays? All those questions and more have had the Fear and Greed Index pointing left for a month straight. What does this mean? Where do we go from here? That’s what we’re here to explore.

