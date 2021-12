Foreigners will be able to hold the Russian digital ruble. Russia released a digitalization plan from 2022 to 2024. CBR continues to intensify its efforts on the digital ruble. The Central bank digital currency is a mode of payment that countries have been working on for quite a while. Although it mirrors how a digital asset works, the only difference is that a central financial institution backs it. Countries worldwide have been working on their respective CBDC, stating different use cases and other potential benefits of holding the digital currency. In a recent statement, Russia has mentioned that it wants to make sure foreigners can gain access and use its digital ruble.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO