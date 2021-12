The House has finally passed the Build Back Better Act, and now it is time to ensure the Senate is on board. This bill is a historic investment in the American people. It was great reading about the support of U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey in the article "Markey says affordable housing money in Build Back Better could be great for Worcester" written on November 24, 2021, but I want everyone to know this bill is so much more than its housing affordability initiatives.

