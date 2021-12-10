As It Is have dropped their new single, 'In Threes'

So, Peoria X Rock Fans, this is pretty cool. Our friends in Three Days Grace have just released new music! The Canadian Rockers have unleashed the song “So Called Life”, and it will be the first single off of a new album plan in 2022. The band will hit the road in 2022, and a new album titled ‘Explosions’ is set for a May 6th release next Spring! As you are fully aware, we’ve had soooo many great shows with Three Days Grace here in the River City. Great to see the guys back at it! Check out the video as well. New Rock, Yess! Welcome back, Three Days Grace!
Comments / 0