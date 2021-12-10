ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

As It Is have dropped their new single, 'In Threes'

upsetmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs It Is have dropped their new single, 'In Threes'. It's a cut from their recently-announced new album, 'I Went To Hell And Back'. The record will be released on 4th February via Fearless...

www.upsetmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Share Dreamy New Single, ‘No Choices’

As Tame Impala’s fourth album tends towards its second anniversary, Kevin Parker has unveiled a new single in the lead-up to the deluxe box set reissue of The Slow Rush. Originally released on February 14th, 2020, The Slow Rush became an important piece of music throughout the last two years, with its arrival coinciding with the last piece of normalcy we experienced before a global pandemic took hold. As such, the record – as brilliant as it is – soon became a comfort for many, with Parker’s luscious production and musical versatility assuring us of his status as a world-class artist.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Teases Album Ahead of ‘Entergalactic’: ‘I Wanna Drop Another Album Before That’

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,”...
MUSIC
NME

Normani gives update on debut album: “Summer’s gonna be lit”

Normani has given an update about when fans can expect to hear her debut album release. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Normani was asked if she had a message for fans about her debut album. In response, Normani said: “I wanna tell you that summer...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming album

Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming new album. ‘Dirty’ is a cut from 'Transparency' - their first full-length following the departure of drummer Craig Kneale - which is set for release on 7th January. Frontman Sam McTrusty says: “Dirty is one of those songs that was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Walters
American Songwriter

Yonder Mountain String Band Reveal Upcoming Album, Drop New Single

Yonder Mountain String Band is strumming its way into the new year. The bluegrass quintet from Colorado—composed of Dave Johnston, Allie Kral, Ben Kaufmann, Adam Aijala, and Nick Piccininni—announced their forthcoming album Friday, Dec. 3. The record, titled Get Yourself Outside, is set for a February 25 release and is the first body of work completed with new band member Nick Piccininni.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Villain The Kidd Drops New SIngle “Witchin Hour”

Villain The Kidd is ending 2021 strong with his latest single “Witchin Hour.” With quirky references to witches and the occult throughout the song, you almost forget the song is about a broken heart. Musicbyhustla engineered the enigmatic beat. The song was inspired by Kidd’s real-life relationship experiences. Codependent, toxic scenarios which almost consumed him in the past — relationships he almost allowed to cost him his career.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Conjurer have released a new video for 'Thankless'

Conjurer have released a new video for 'Thankless'. Featuring a bunch of live clips in order to tease what's to come, it's a track from the band's debut album 'Mire', released back in 2018. The band explain: "We are so thankful to have 'Thankless' back online - this video catalogues...
MUSIC
metalinjection

GGGOLDDD Drops Dark New Single "Notes On How To Trust"

GGGOLDDD is about to have one hell of a 2022. The band will release their new record This Shame Should Not Be Mine on April 1, right before their very own Milena Eva and Thomas Sciarone curate Roadburn 2022. You can check out the debut single "Notes On How To Trust" from the new record above alongside a very cinematic music video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threes#Fearless Records
upsetmagazine.com

Palisades have released their first single with new singer Brandon Elgar, 'My Consequences'

Palisades have released their first single with new singer (formerly bassist) Brandon Elgar, 'My Consequences'. Out now via Rise Records - and their first new music since 2018's 'Erase The Pain' - Brandon explains of the track: "My Consequences" is the culmination of so much work and so many emotions. We are really excited to share this song with the world.
MUSIC
1057thexrocks.com

Three Days Grace Release New Single “So Called Life”

So, Peoria X Rock Fans, this is pretty cool. Our friends in Three Days Grace have just released new music! The Canadian Rockers have unleashed the song “So Called Life”, and it will be the first single off of a new album plan in 2022. The band will hit the road in 2022, and a new album titled ‘Explosions’ is set for a May 6th release next Spring! As you are fully aware, we’ve had soooo many great shows with Three Days Grace here in the River City. Great to see the guys back at it! Check out the video as well. New Rock, Yess! Welcome back, Three Days Grace!
PEORIA, IL
1029thebuzz.com

Tom Morello Drops Another Single From New Album

Has released the fourth single from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Flood. The song is called “The Maze” and he's joined by Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness. Morello's new album will be released on Friday (December 3rd). Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Idles, Ben Harper,...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Andrea Oliva drops new single, ‘Transit’

Andrea Oliva has released his third single on his imprint All I Need, entitled ‘Transit’. It follows the Ibiza legend’s previous single release, ‘Playa’, on the label that he’d been teasing on social media prior to its launch on August 20. ‘Transit’ is dubbed a ‘certified floorfiller’ with crisp percussion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
upsetmagazine.com

Underoath are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Numb'

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Numb'. It's the latest track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague explains: "Numb feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Neptune Orizon Drops Dreamy Downtempo Single “Saimiri”

French producer Florian Martinez, who creates whimsical sonic worlds under the moniker of Neptune Orizon, has been working on a special project for the past few years. He’s been busy conceptualizing and creating an “audio movie” about a character exploring the wild, with songs that embody the essence of each scene. “Saimiri” dropped over the weekend, and it’s the introductory tune to this magical tale.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Wakko The Kidd Drops New Single “Crazy Stories” Featuring B.O.B And No Genre

This is not the first time that Wakko The Kidd surprises us with fascinating music. His work always makes us just reflect back on the other side of life and get back to a time where we can chill out a little, but on his latest titled “Crazy Stories” track featuring B.O.B & No Genre, he kicks it up a notch with his lyricism and message. The beat drop at the beginning was so catchy and electrifying that it will make you activate you like you just drank some coffee! The beat rhythmically pulses and effectively catches your attention from anything you are doing on that spot. The high-energy track isn’t here to play–it can easily be added to a workout playlist or used at the start of your day to get you into hustle mode. Run up the views below and stream “Crazy Stories” on your favorite digital streaming platform today.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops Single ‘Mercedes’, Fans Say They Want The Album

Brent Faiyaz has dropped some new music but it is not quite what fans were hoping for. The R&B crooner has released his new single “Mercedes,” a couple of months after the release of his Drake-assisted single “Wasting Time.”. For a while, there were were rumors that the Maryland native...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Modern Error have shared their new single, 'It's Just A Feeling'

Modern Error have shared their new single, 'It's Just A Feeling'. It's the latest cut from their recently-announced debut album 'Victim Of A Modern Age', which will be released on 21st January 2022 via Rude Records. "To me, It's Just A Feeling, encapsulates Modern Error as it’s never been heard...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Daniel Allan Is Pioneering A New Way Of Delivering Music & Drops New Single

Revered for his addictive sound and ability to be forward-thinking, Daniel Allan makes “pop music that knocks.” The rising artist has been bridging the gap between edm and pop music for the last few years and has been steadily growing a dedicated fanbase along the way. He recently released his newest single, “Too Close,” off his upcoming EP, Overstimulated.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'Somebody'

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'Somebody'. It's the follow-up to 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry', which have each been released alongside new merch to raise money for charities such as Bridges DVC Nashville, helping those affected by domestic violence. "The response to...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Blinders Drops Wild New Single “Pressure (Wanna Feel Good)” and Accompanying Music Video

Blinders, one of STMPD Rcrds favorite artists, is back with a hot new track, “Pressure (Wanna Feel Good).” The Polish DJ/Producer continues to make catchy and innovative new tunes that work in either the club or festival setting. “Pressure (Wanna Feel Good)” is no exception with it’s underground vocal sample, warehouse ready synth work, and an unbelievable drop that will have you dancing the night away.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy