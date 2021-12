It’s a great holiday season for Cisco UCS X-Series – receives TWO awards from CRN!. The CRN Tech Innovators Awards are meant to “..showcase offerings that bring significant advances in technology as well as partner growth opportunities…”1 In November, Cisco won the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure award. It recognizes the need for transforming both your operating model while preparing your infrastructure for future technologies. Using Cisco Intersight, you manage your infrastructure from the cloud with the additional benefits of opening a support case and collecting the logs for you, initiating replacing a failing component automatically, letting you know if an advisory impacts your specific environment, and more. That, with a modular system that can handle both traditional blade and many rack server workloads and is future ready for technology transitions like CXL makes UCS X-Series a winner.

