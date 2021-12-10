Jackson street sweeping company acquired by Ohio firm

Puratos Corp. ingredients are all over the place: in artisan breads and pastries, in chocolate and fillings. Bakus is the company’s North American market president, a position he’s held since 2018. He’s long been a power player in food manufacturing, with three decades at Nestlé under his belt, two decades of which was in executive positions. Bakus works out of the company’s Pennsauken headquarters, which is located near one of the company’s production facilities and its Innovation Center, which provides artisan bakers, industrial bakeries, supermarkets, and food service companies with access to state-of-the-art equipment, expertise, training, and a bevy of research into international trends. Last year, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program recognized Puratos with a Manufacturer of the Year Award.
