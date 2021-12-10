ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jackson street sweeping company acquired by Ohio firm

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson-based street sweeping and property maintenance companies C&L Sweepers Services Corp., C&L General Services Corp., and C&L Disposal Services Corp. were acquired by Sweeping Corporation of America in Cleveland, the largest power sweeping company in the United States....

njbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

RCA Commercial Acquired by Holdings Firm

Indianapolis-based RCA Commercial Electronics and its operating entity DTI Services have been acquired by Phoenix-based Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP). RCA is a legacy brand that was a communications and consumer electronics leader for more than five decades beginning in the 1920s. Following several divestitures over the decades, DTI...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Equity firm acquires historic Spokane hotel

KSL Capital Partners LLC, a Denver-based private equity firm, has reached a deal to purchase a collection of Spokane area hotels that includes The Historic Davenport, an iconic landmark built in 1914. Terms of the deal, expected to close in January, were not disclosed. Davenport Hotels is a privately-held company...
SPOKANE, WA
ABQJournal

ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national chain

As much as he views it as a “bummer” to discontinue a local name for his establishment, Quanz Auto Body President Adam Quanz saw plentiful opportunities for continued growth and expansion by joining Crash Champions. Crash Champions, a national chain operating in 17 states, announced this week it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M deal

SolAero Technologies Corp., an Albuquerque-based company that manufactures solar cells and panels for spacecraft, will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million. Rocket Lab USA Inc., a space technology company based in Long Beach, California, announced the planned acquisition of SolAero Holdings Inc. on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Jackson, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland Jewish News

Cohen & Company expanding footprint in Ohio

Cohen & Company announced Dec. 6 it plans to expand its footprint in Northeast Ohio, adding more than 60 new jobs and retaining 320 positions. The firm will expand throughout its three Ohio locations, including at its Cleveland headquarters, and Akron and Youngstown offices. The Ohio Department of Development approved the project for tax credit assistance at its meeting Dec. 6.
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Cryptocurrency Company, Metallicus, Donates $100,000 To Help Restore First Bank Of The United States

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cryptocurrency company has donated $100,000 to help restore a Philadelphia landmark. Leaders of Metallicus joined National Parks officials and supporters on Monday outside the First Bank of the United States on South Third Street. They used phones to make the transfer. The building was constructed in the mid-1790s.  The nonprofit independence historical trust is hoping to raise $1 million in matching funds for the bank’s restoration and reopening.  This is the first cryptocurrency donation it has received. “The donation the trust has received this morning will enable the project to move closer to our goal and we are so close,” Cynthia MacLeod, the superintendent of the Independence National Historical Park, said. “Where people who have marveled at the stunning exterior of this building can also be amazed by its magnificent interior and learn about the financial foundation of our country.” The CEO and co-founder of Metallicus said it is fitting for cryptocurrency companies to help preserve America’s financial history. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJBIZ

Manufacturing Power 50 A-L

Puratos Corp. ingredients are all over the place: in artisan breads and pastries, in chocolate and fillings. Bakus is the company’s North American market president, a position he’s held since 2018. He’s long been a power player in food manufacturing, with three decades at Nestlé under his belt, two decades of which was in executive positions. Bakus works out of the company’s Pennsauken headquarters, which is located near one of the company’s production facilities and its Innovation Center, which provides artisan bakers, industrial bakeries, supermarkets, and food service companies with access to state-of-the-art equipment, expertise, training, and a bevy of research into international trends. Last year, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program recognized Puratos with a Manufacturer of the Year Award.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sca#Njbiz
NJBIZ

Merck issues $1B sustainability bond

According to Kenilworth-based Merck, its core values – including inventing with responsibility for all patients and with respect, inclusion and accountability for its employees – are the foundation for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. And those efforts just got a big boost. On Dec. 13, Merck...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Norwalk Hour

NY firm acquires Stamford digital advertising startup

STAMFORD — Digital-advertising firm MediaCrossing, one of the state’s fastest-growing startups in recent years, has been acquired by another company in its industry — but most of its team is staying in Connecticut. Through the acquisition, Stamford-based MediaCrossing has been incorporated into the managed services division of...
STAMFORD, CT
Nashville Post

Vaco subsidiary acquires Montana advisory firm

MorganFranklin — locally based Vaco’s management and tech consulting subsidiary — has acquired Blue Marble Consulting, an advisory firm headquartered in Big Sky, Montana. Blue Marble specializes in Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing, commonly known as SAP software implementation. The acquisition by MorganFranklin, which is...
MONTANA STATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Hub acquires Texas firm

International brokerage Hub International Limited has announced that it has acquired Texas-based Cameron Investment Company (d/b/a Shepard Walton King Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Shepard Walton King provides clients with business and personal insurance across a range of industries, including agribusiness, real estate, and education. The...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Worcester Business Journal

Ameresco acquires Ohio energy services company

Framingham renewable energy company Ameresco has acquired Ohio-based energy services company Plug Smart, Ameresco announced on Tuesday. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Plug Smart, founded in 2007, specializes in developing and implementing budget-neutral capital improvement projects, including building controls and automation systems. Plug Smart has offices in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bakingbusiness.com

The Arthur Companies acquires Thresher Artisan Wheat

ARTHUR, ND. — The Arthur Companies announced it has acquired Blackfoot, Idaho-based Thresher Artisan Wheat from Agspring LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under terms of the agreement, The Arthur Companies has acquired Thresher’s eight locations and 60 employees in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. Thresher...
ARTHUR, ND
Lodging

Dreamscape Companies Acquires The Saint Hotel Charleston

NEW YORK—Dreamscape Companies, founded by Eric Birnbaum, announces its acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston, a boutique hotel in the French Quarter of Downtown Charleston. The purchase of The Saint Hotel Charleston comes on the heels of several recent acquisitions in regional markets and hits the company’s target goal of $1 billion in acquisition over the next 24 months. This acquisition is Dreamscape’s first point of entry into Charleston, a market that has continued to expand and garner attention.
ECONOMY
Crain's Detroit Business

RV supplier Thetford acquired by PE firm

Thetford Corp., a manufacturer of toilets and sanitation products for recreational vehicles, is being passed from one New York-based private equity firm to another. Monomoy Capital Partners is acquiring the company from The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp., according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thetford, which...
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Nashville Post

HealthStream acquires tech company for $4 million

Workforce training and education provider HealthStream has acquired Rievent Technologies — a Virginia-based health care technology company — for $4 million. Founded in Nashville in 1990 by Bobby Frist and Jeff McLaren, HealthStream is a publicly traded company that employs more than 1,100 professionals across the U.S., New Zealand and Australia — with the greatest concentration of employees in Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy