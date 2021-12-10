Jackson street sweeping company acquired by Ohio firm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cryptocurrency company has donated $100,000 to help restore a Philadelphia landmark. Leaders of Metallicus joined National Parks officials and supporters on Monday outside the First Bank of the United States on South Third Street. They used phones to make the transfer. The building was constructed in the mid-1790s. The nonprofit independence historical trust is hoping to raise $1 million in matching funds for the bank’s restoration and reopening. This is the first cryptocurrency donation it has received. “The donation the trust has received this morning will enable the project to move closer to our goal and we are so close,” Cynthia MacLeod, the superintendent of the Independence National Historical Park, said. “Where people who have marveled at the stunning exterior of this building can also be amazed by its magnificent interior and learn about the financial foundation of our country.” The CEO and co-founder of Metallicus said it is fitting for cryptocurrency companies to help preserve America’s financial history.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO