ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County is the latest county to decide to leave the Tri-County Health Department. This move follows Adams and Douglas counties. (credit: CBS) The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners started the formal process of creating the county’s own health department. Arapahoe County intends to leave the Tri-County Health Department after December 2022. Until then, residents can continue to use the same public health services. Earlier this year, Douglas County created its own board of health. In October, Adams County adopted a resolution to leave the Tri-County Health Department on Dec. 31, 2022. The tension between Tri-County Health and the counties surfaced over a face mask mandate in schools and other indoor public spaces. This will end a 55-year partnership with Tri-County Health.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO