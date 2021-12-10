ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health’s Theresa Juday on Direct, Indirect Cost Implications of Chronic Insomnia

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Juday, RPh, director, Specialty Product Development, CVS Health, discusses the indirect and direct cost burden associated with chronic insomnia. Patients with chronic insomnia have been shown in prior research to have an increased health care cost burden than the general population, which may also affect employers and payers, said Theresa...

Don’t scapegoat Rx for health care’s cost

The Urban Institute just issued a study that sheds new light on the persistent and vexing problem of access to prescription drugs in the U.S. Working with data from a recent Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, researchers concluded that in the pre-COVID years 2018-2019 almost 13 million American adults either did without needed medications or held off on getting them due to cost constraints.
CVS shows commitment to addressing maternal health disparities

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has announced as part of today’s Biden-Harris Maternal Health Call to Action Day it is advancing its commitment to addressing maternal health disparities with a $1.74 million investment. The funding will support initiatives led by America’s Essential Hospitals, Every Mother Counts and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.
CVS Health emphasizes importance of flu vaccines

CVS Health is reminding consumers about the importance of obtaining their flu vaccine this year during National Influenza Immunization Week. During National Influenza Week, which runs from Dec. 5 to 11, CVS Health is reminding shoppers of the importance of obtaining their flu vaccine. Established by the Center for Disease...
Research Examines Role of Caffeine, Aspirin, Tobacco in PD

The preliminary analysis, appearing in a preprint journal, looked at lifestyle habits of those with Parkinson disease. To what extent does caffeine, aspirin, and tobacco impact the age of onset (AAO) as well as clinical symptoms in patients with Parkinson disease (PD)?. It is already known that genetic modifiers, the...
HIIT May Maintain Health in Older Patients With Treatment-Naïve CLL

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) may maintain health, including immune cell function, for patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is feasible in older adults with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and may be an important lifestyle intervention to maintain the health of these older patients, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.
1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
CVS Health to capitalize on opportunities to make health care convenient

CVS Health noted that advancement of health services and primary care capabilities will augment performance in foundational businesses while creating new opportunities in high-growth markets. CVS Health is unveiling a new strategy. At its 2021 Investor Day, the company’s leadership team shared that the strategy entails capitalizing on the significant...
New plan could cap the rising cost of insulin

A plan from the Biden Administration could be the most expansive effort to lower the cost of prescription drugs. A part of President Biden's Build Back Better Act would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 per month for people on public health plans or who get their insurance through their employers.
CVS unveils strategy for revolutionizing consumer health experience

WOONSOCKET, R.I. —At their 2021 Investor Day on Thursday, the CVS Health leadership team rolled out their strategy that looks to capitalize on the significant opportunity to make health care more convenient, personalized and affordable for consumers. Company leaders were showing how investing in high-growth areas of the business and introducing new health products, services and technologies will enhance shareholder value. The company also provided greater visibility into its near- and long-term financial performance expectations.
Medical Costs for Managing Chronic Kidney Disease and Related Complications in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

Keith A. Betts, PhD, Jinlin Song, PhD, Elizabeth Faust, MBA, MPH, Karen Yang, BA, Yuxian Du, PhD, Sheldon X. Kong, PhD, Rakesh Singh, PhD. Supplements and Featured Publications, Patients With Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease: ACE Inhibitor or ARB Treatment, Medical Costs for Disease Management, and the FINE-CKD Model to Evaluate Economic Value of Finerenone, Volume 27, Issue 20.
ACE Inhibitor or ARB Treatment Among Patients With Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease

Linda F. Fried, MD, MPH, Natalia Petruski-Ivleva, PhD, Kerstin Folkerts, MSc, Niklas Schmedt, DrPH, Priscilla Velentgas, PhD, Csaba P. Kovesdy, MD. Supplements and Featured Publications, Patients With Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease: ACE Inhibitor or ARB Treatment, Medical Costs for Disease Management, and the FINE-CKD Model to Evaluate Economic Value of Finerenone, Volume 27, Issue 20.
CVS Health projects at least $304B in revenue for 2022

CVS Health expects to earn at least $304 billion revenue next year, the healthcare giant announced at its investor day Thursday. The company estimates revenues of between $304 billion and $309 billion for 2022. In addition, CVS is projecting earnings per share of between $8.10 and $8.30. CVS also updated...
Redesigning Health Care: Keeping the Patient Connected and at the Center of a System That Learns in Real Time

A letter from the editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Accountable Care®. It would be difficult to make the argument that health care in the United States was designed with the patient in mind. A statement like that is inherently controversial and would likely be viewed as heresy by many entrenched in the medical establishment, but I firmly believe it to be true. It is not the fault of anyone per se, but instead the product of an amalgamation of policies, laws, regulations, and funding streams that have created what is often called the American health system. Congress passed the Hill-Burton Law in 1946 providing funds for communities to construct acute care hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities in exchange for a commitment to provide care to anyone in the community who needed it. We ended up with lots of hospitals—too many, arguably—yet still had many Americans without insurance and therefore too many had limited access to care. In terms of insurance, our history has tied coverage to employment for those of working age and their families, while in 1965 creating the Medicare and Medicaid programs to cover seniors, those with lower income, and the disabled. Yet these investments still left 48 million Americans uninsured despite the United States spending about 17% of gross domestic product on health care, which was a major motivator for the Affordable Care Act and its provisions that over a decade have reduced that number of uninsured Americans to about 28 million. The fields of medicine and public health have a long history of being at odds and competing for funding, with the disease and treatment focus of medicine often winning over the more basic activities of surveillance and prevention, much to the surprise of the population that looks for coordinated leadership when faced with a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The phrase “social determinants of health” seems to be the rage in policy circles these days as many are discovering for the first time what we’ve known for decades: Safe housing, food security, access to transportation, and other basic needs can greatly affect one’s health—often more than hospitals, doctors, drugs, and devices—yet for those needs we have created a whole additional patchwork of programs outside of the many health care programs described above.
Patient Value Is the Root of a Learning Health System

The American Journal of Accountable Care, December 2021, Volume 9, Issue 4. A renewed commitment to patient-centered decision-making and evidence generation, combined with a focus on value, can accelerate our progress toward a true and sustained learning health system. Am J Accountable Care. 2021;9(4):34-36. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajac.2021.88805. _____. For more than a...
Avalere Analyst on How Payers Make Cell, Gene Therapy Decisions With Limited Data

Megan Olsen, MPH, principal at Avalere, discusses how the impact of small patient populations and other limitations may influence payer conversations about gene and cell therapies. Megan Olsen, MPH, principal at Avalere, discusses how the impact of small patient populations and other limitations may influence payer conversations about gene and...
Study: Racial-Ethnic Disparities in T1D Technology Use Worsened From 2017 to 2019

Between coverage years 2017 and 2019, racial-ethnic disparities in diabetes technology use worsened among Medicare beneficiaries with type 1 diabetes. Between 2017 and 2019, the gap in diabetic technology adoption between Black and White Medicare beneficiaries grew, despite the overall upward trend in any technology use during that period, according to research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
