U.S. consumer prices increase further in November

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to quickly wind down its bond purchases. The consumer price index rose...

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food, and the US central bank is poised Wednesday to take a more aggressive stance to quell the threat. Consumer prices saw their biggest jump in nearly four decades in November, producer prices rose sharply last month and retail sales data released Wednesday showed price increases are starting to tamp down spending.
Rising wages could increase consumer costs, says U.S. Conference Board

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a nonprofit group of mostly large businesses, companies are setting aside more money since wages are expected to increase at the fastest rate in more than a decade. Additionally, employers are...
U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for...
