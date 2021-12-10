U.S. consumer prices increase further in November

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO