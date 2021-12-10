ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. consumer prices increase further in November

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to quickly wind down its bond purchases. The consumer price index rose...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

World indices fall ahead of US Central Bank meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global shares fell on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rose again as investors held their breath ahead of the update on monetary policy due out from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Wall Street ended lower and the yield on the U.S. 10-year rose after...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Price Index#Core Inflation#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Americans#Wells Fargo#Fed Chair
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food, and the US central bank is poised Wednesday to take a more aggressive stance to quell the threat. Consumer prices saw their biggest jump in nearly four decades in November, producer prices rose sharply last month and retail sales data released Wednesday showed price increases are starting to tamp down spending.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

Rising wages could increase consumer costs, says U.S. Conference Board

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a nonprofit group of mostly large businesses, companies are setting aside more money since wages are expected to increase at the fastest rate in more than a decade. Additionally, employers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy