ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

The Real Dutton Ranch From Yellowstone Is 23 Hours From Midland Odessa – See Pics

By Leo
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the house the Dutton's made famous. It is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, and is the REAL Yellowstone Dutton...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This was a restaurant that I believe was a national chain that opened in the early 80s in the Courtyard Shopping Center. They had the best combination nachos on the planet and it was the place I hung out frequently once I was old enough to drink (which was 19 at the time) and I did spend my 19th birthday there and got one of their awesome margaritas. There was a restaurant by the same name that opened in Lubbock in the early 2000s but I don't believe it was part of the chain that was in Midland from 1983-1987.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

The Biggest Christmas Celebration In Texas Is In San Antonio [PHOTOS]

Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ava!. She is a year...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Entertainment
Mix 97.9 FM

When Will Midland Odessa Likely Get Our First Snow This Winter?

Snow? With the weather that Midland Odessa has been having lately, there is definitely no signs of snow at all. Sunny skies and temps in the mid 70's has been the norm here in the Permian Basin. But, there is a website called How Much Will It Snow which pretty much looks back at patterns of the past winters and gives you an idea of when snow tends to drop.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Yellowstone Fans Here’s Your Chance To See Ryan Bingham AKA: Walker Live

Ryan Bingham is coming to Texas. Yellowstone fans you will have two chances to see Ryan Bingham, aka Walker, perform live, here in Texas. Long before Ryan Bingham was the ex-con, bad boy, on Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham had already established quite the music career. If you didn't know Ryan is an Oscar, Grammy, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globe award, winner. He won all of these awards for his work on the soundtrack the the award-winning movie "Crazy Heart" in 2010. The Americana Music Association also named him best artist that year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
Mix 97.9 FM

Red Flag Days In Midland And Odessa Mean Batten Down The Hatches!

It's a windy one in the Permian today! So much so that it feels like "The Windy City" nickname belongs in West Texas, NOT in Chicago (although theirs is derived from a Political Convention coming to town and the politicians being "full of wind", not actual wind)... For those who wonder what it's like here on a day like this, click PLAY:
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

See ELF and CHRISTMAS VACATION On The Big Screen At Big Sky Drive-In Midland This Weekend!

Two of my most favorite Christmas movies are playing this weekend at Big Sky Drive-In! They are both classics for the season and while you can catch them anytime on your TV at home, when's the last time you saw them on the BIG SCREEN. Maybe, you or your kids have never seen them on the BIG SCREEN...here's your chance! And the cool thing is that they are a DOUBLE FEATURE! 2 Movies for the price of 1!
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Things Newcomers Don’t Know About Midland/Odessa

If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are 5 of them that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Three Things Every Texan Should Own-Great Christmas Gift Ideas

If you are not originally from Texas, you have no idea what we deal with on a regular basis! The struggle is real sometimes but on the other hand I've got some great gift ideas for Christmas for that hard to buy for person on your list this year, if they live in the Lone Star State. Off the top of my head, because I personally need them, I thought of 3 things that every Texan should own.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

So Is It Illegal to Remote Start Your Vehicle in the State of Texas?

If you are like me and have a car that you can remote start from an app or your key fob, is it legal in Texas to remote start your vehicle due to an anti-idling law?. Texas is one of the states that has an anti-idling law on the books but it only is in effect from April through October, so during the winter months, it is OK to remote start your car to warm it up before you get in it.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

10 Best Selling Items At The Yellowstone Shop You Can Get Someone For Christmas!

Merry Christmas from the Dutton Ranch! Right now, Yellowstone is the hottest TV show anywhere, so a YELLOWSTONE GIFT would make sense this year!. Maybe you have someone who thinks Rip Wheeler is everything. Or maybe you know a fan who could use a Beth Dutton wine glass to enjoy wine while watching the show. Whatever the case, I hit the internet and found this website with a bunch of Yellowstone goodies.
SHOPPING
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy