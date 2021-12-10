New Zealand Dollar Extends Losses

While the US stock extended the near term steep pull back overnight, Asian markets are relatively steady and are just mixed. Major currency pairs and crosses are also stuck in tight range for consolidation. As for the week, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones on risk off sentiment, on both Omicron and talk of Fed’s quicker tapering. Sterling is currently the worst performing, followed by Aussie. Dollar is mixed as it’s partly weighed down by weakness in treasury yields.

