Prem four in frame as Atletico Madrid invite Joao Felix offers

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid ace Joao Felix is being linked with a move to England. AS says Atletico have told Felix he is able to leave if a suitable offer arrives - placing Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle...

www.tribalfootball.com

blackchronicle.com

Dusan Vlahovic, Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix among top January transfer targets

The January transfer window is getting ever closer and clubs are starting to think seriously about the players they want to strengthen their squads. Traditionally, mid-season isn’t a time for major moves, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on football finances is unpredictable and the summer window saw plenty of spending in spite of the situation.
