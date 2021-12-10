ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Win Third-Straight Against Lakers

By Nick Crain
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won two-straight games, bringing them to 8-16 on the season. Two of those eight wins have come against the Los Angeles Lakers, who they’ll play for the third time this season on Friday.

The first two times these teams played this season, OKC came back from down 26 and 19 points respectively to pull off wins.

It’s always exciting when former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is back in Oklahoma City.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Lakers, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The past two games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have combined for 106 total points. Now that OKC is fully healthy again, the team has looked completely different following the 73-point loss last week.

The Lakers will be motivated in this contest, especially after blowing huge leads the last two times they played the Thunder.

Los Angeles is one of the best rebounding teams in the league, which will be a huge test for Oklahoma City. The Lakers will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest against the Thunder.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (13-13)

WHEN:

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“We were happy, but I think there’s lessons to be learned from a team standpoint,” said veteran forward Mike Muscala following the Thunder’s second-straight win.

Regardless of whether the team is winning or losing, it’s about staying focused and learning from experiences for the young OKC roster.

