ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What Does ION Mean On Snap

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapChat announced that they were adding a new feature called Snapcash in 2014. The idea was basically to allow Snapchat users to send money through the app itself. This service is powered by Square Cash, the same company who created the Square Reader for iZettle . The big difference...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Review

What does Pause and Serve Mean on a Coffee Maker_

If you’re using the best coffee maker, then it is packed with features. One of the most helpful brewing cycle settings on a coffee machine is the “Pause and Serve” option. While the words might seem straightforward, you may wonder just what does pause and serve mean on a coffee maker?
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

What Does Fortune Do In Minecraft

Fortune is a enchantment that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor. It increases the amount of items dropped when the enchanted item is used to kill mobs. The fortune enchantment can only be applied to diamond tools, swords, and bows. When the enchantment is activated, it has a chance to increase the number of items dropped by the mob by 1-3 items. The enchantment will also give the player an increased chance of getting rarer items from mobs. The fortune enchantment does not work on all mobs, but it does work on most types of creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ions#Chemistry#Estrogen#Izettle#Venmo#Pin
Benzinga

What Does ION Geophysical's Debt Look Like?

Shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) fell by 3% in today's session. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt ION Geophysical has. Based on ION Geophysical's balance sheet as of November 3, 2021, long-term debt is at $107.38 million and current debt is at $26.45 million, amounting to $133.83 million in total debt. Adjusted for $24.14 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $109.68 million.
STOCKS
asapland.com

What Is SNM

Snm stands for simple network management protocol. it is a protocol used by many device manufacturers to monitor devices on the local area network. some of these manufacturers are hp, cisco, 3com etc. snmp is the most successful of these protocols and its main use is in network monitoring systems.
COMPUTERS
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
Money Morning

Shiba Inu 2025 Price Prediction: Potential 1,104% Gains?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the cryptocurrency market by storm when it skyrocketed a staggering 60,000,000% over the past year. The historic gains commanded the attention of anyone investing in cryptos. That dreaded feeling of missing out cast over investors reading stories about how a $10 investment a year ago would have grown into millions.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Purchases Continue as Meme Tokens Could Revolutionize Next Bull Run

According to WhaleStats data, SHIB is among the top 10 purchased tokens by the biggest 1,000 ETH wallets tracked by the whale-surveillance website. The majority of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, are consolidating in a range, awaiting the next bull run. Whales typically take advantage of times like this to accumulate their favorite tokens at a discount.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Lose 99% of Its Value?

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies is up over 1,500% in 2021. Although SHIB has led the way on a percentage basis, two red flags suggest tough times are ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 3090% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell. What Happened: Elon’s Marvin (CRYPTO: MARVIN) is up 3090.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1633 at press time. The coin — the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap — has skyrocketed 3126.1% against Bitcoin and also gained 3150.4% against Ethereum.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy