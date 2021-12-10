ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Grove, MO

SH Boys Beat Pilot Grove, Advance to Championship

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sacred Heart boys beat Pilot Grove, 77-63, in the second round of the Pilot...

SH Girls Beat Chilhowee, 56-51

The Sacred Heart girls beat Chilhowee, 56-51, Tuesday night at Chilhowee. With the win, the Lady Gremlins improve to 6-4 on the season. The Lady Gremlins next play at home Thursday, Dec. 16 against Lone Jack (3-3). Leading scorers were Kiley Beykirch with 20, Emily Hesse with 11. and Mariana...
CHILHOWEE, MO
SH Girls Take Home Third Place Trophy

In double overtime, the Sacred Heart girls beat Buncenton with Prairie Home 68-60 at the Pilot Grove Classic. With the win, the Gremlins improve to 5-3 on the season. Sacred Heart Girls brought home the third place trophy from the tournament. SH's leading scorers were Kiley Beykirch with 19, Mariana...
PILOT GROVE, MO
Sedalia, MO
