SH Boys Beat Pilot Grove, Advance to Championship

The Sacred Heart girls beat Chilhowee, 56-51, Tuesday night at Chilhowee. With the win, the Lady Gremlins improve to 6-4 on the season. The Lady Gremlins next play at home Thursday, Dec. 16 against Lone Jack (3-3). Leading scorers were Kiley Beykirch with 20, Emily Hesse with 11. and Mariana...
In double overtime, the Sacred Heart girls beat Buncenton with Prairie Home 68-60 at the Pilot Grove Classic. With the win, the Gremlins improve to 5-3 on the season. Sacred Heart Girls brought home the third place trophy from the tournament. SH's leading scorers were Kiley Beykirch with 19, Mariana...
Comments / 0