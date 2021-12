More mobile devices are set to receive Android 12. For most OEMs, they will offer UIs on top of the Android build. As for OPPO, the Chinese company has been working on the ColorOS 12. It was teased last September and then announced. The new OS is already based on Android 12. The beta was first released. Beta global rollout begun a couple of months ago and it’s expected to be available for more phones. A number of OPPO phones in China already received the update. Other devices in Malaysia and Indonesia also followed.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO