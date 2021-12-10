vivo X series helps company see tremendous growth in entry-premium smartphone segment

Microsoft’s stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) has increased by more than 50% since the end of 2020. In the recently announced Q1 FY 2022 (ended Sep 2021) the company beat consensus estimates for revenue and earnings. Revenue was $45.3 billion, up 22% y-o-y with Intelligent Cloud segment leading the growth. Intelligent Cloud segment revenue was $17 billion, up 31% y-o-y, Productivity and Business Processes segment revenue was $15 billion, up 22% y-o-y, and More Personal Computing segment revenue was $13.3 billion, up 12% y-o-y. Diluted earnings per share was $2.71 up by 49% y-o-y. The cloud segment revenue growth was driven by Server products and cloud services revenue (up 35% y-o-y) driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue (up 50% y-o-y). We expect the revenue growth to continue for the coming quarters driven by the cloud segment.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO