(Minneapolis, MN) — It’s back to work this week for the jury in Kim Potter’s trial. The prosecution are expected to call the medical examiner today to walk the jury through Daunte Wright’s autopsy. He died after Potter shot him during a traffic stop back in April. She says she confused her pistol for her taser. Her lawyers want to have a police expert testify about officers who mix-up their pistols and tasers, but it’s not clear just how much ground he will be able to cover.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO