Annie Murphy & John Cho to Star In Freeform’s First-Ever Animated Series

John Cho may have gotten famous thanks to the Harold & Kumar movies, and he may have become ubiquitous thanks to the Star Trek movies, but it was Columbus, a tender film about the complicated dynamics of a father-son relationship, that signaled his blossoming as an actor. Since that 2017 indie, Cho has undergone career course-correction into leading man territory, starring in projects like Searching, a widely-acclaimed virtual thriller, and now, as the intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the influential sci-fi anime. To mark the launch of the series, Cho reconnected with his Columbus director Kogonada to discuss escaping your past, accepting your mistakes, and finding your place in an indifferent world.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO