ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Drugmakers aim big price hikes at U.S. patients -congressional report

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Drugmakers have targeted the U.S. market to earn outsized profits from old medicines, according to a report released on Friday by the House Oversight Committee that highlighted Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, which control the market for insulin. The staff report also...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Markets Insider

As the pandemic raged, at least 75 lawmakers bought and sold stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests

At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020. Lawmakers' holding stock in these companies has prompted ethical concerns. Several other lawmakers traded shares of companies with a direct stake in the pandemic. Dozens of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
froggyweb.com

U.S. FTC, states to take Shkreli to trial over price hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states are set to take Vyera Pharmaceuticals founder Martin Shkreli to trial on Tuesday for trying to block generic versions of Vyera’s life-saving drug Daraprim, a week after settling with the company. The FTC and the states...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Detroit Business

Pfizer COVID pill cuts hospitalization, not milder symptoms, study shows

New study data showed Pfizer Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HuffingtonPost

Insulin Prices Could Be In For A Pretty Big Change If Democrats Get Their Way

Insulin has been on the market for a hundred years and for millions of Americans with diabetes, it is literally the difference between life and death. But insulin in the U.S. costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can’t afford it, surveys have suggested, which is why many end up rationing their own medication — sometimes with severe, even fatal consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Drugmakers singling out US market for inflation-busting price hikes: probe

The pharmaceutical industry is targeting vulnerable Americans with predatory pricing that is forcing them to ration life-saving drugs, according to a three-year congressional probe released Friday. - 'They are brazen' - Investigators said the probe "confirms that the pharmaceutical industry has targeted the United States for price increases for many years while maintaining or cutting prices in the rest of the world."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Carolyn Maloney
WBUR

Why is the cost of insulin so high? The drug's hefty price tag, explained

The Build Back Better bill includes a measure to cap insulin co-pays at $35 a month for people with health insurance. It's an attempt to control the skyrocketing costs of the drug, which isn’t optional for some 10 million people in the U.S. who need insulin to manage their diabetes. Without it, they would die.
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Exploiting weak regulations, drugmakers hit U.S. market with big price hikes to jack up profits, congressional report says

WASHINGTON — Drugmakers have targeted the U.S. market to earn outsized profits from old medicines, according to a report released Friday by the House Oversight Committee. The report highlighted Eli Lilly and Co., Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, which dominate the market for insulin, and also noted pricing and marketing tactics by Pfizer Inc. that helped it earn billions of dollars from its now off-patent pain drug Lyrica.
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Drugmaker Prices Exploited U.S. Market, Investigation Finds (1)

Democrats to tout report as justifying drug price negotiation. Medicare could have saved more than $25 billion if allowed to negotiate better prices for the most costly medicines over a five-year period, according to a report released by a House committee. The report, the result of a nearly three-year investigation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugmakers#Drug Prices#Pfizer Inc#Reuters#Eli Lilly#Novo Nordisk#Medicare
The Independent

How a Minnesota man who died from soaring insulin prices could change US diabetes care forever

When Nicole Smith-Holt went to confront the bosses of Eli Lilly in May 2018, she had not been an activist for long. Only eleven months earlier, she did not follow politics closely, had not met her congressperson, and would never have imagined breaking down in tears before a vice president of a major US pharmaceutical company.That was before her son, Alec, was found dead on his bedroom floor in Minnesota, 27 days after losing access to her health insurance plan because he had turned the age of 26. His official cause of death was ketoacidosis, a complication of type 1...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Florida Phoenix

Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration drew praise from a top Senate Republican, as well as critical questions from conservatives and others during a Tuesday confirmation hearing. Dr. Robert Califf fielded queries on his ties to the pharmaceutical industry, the pandemic-loosened rules around abortion drugs, and frustrations involving COVID-19 […] The post Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Foghorn Therapeutics shares soar 26% premarket on news of cancer collaboration with Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly & Co. said Monday it has entered a strategic collaboration with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. for novel oncology targets using Foghorn's proprietary gene traffic control platform, a move that sent Foghorn's shares up 26% in premarket trading. As part of the deal, Eli Lilly will pay $300 million upfront and make an equity investment in Foghorn of $80 million, priced at $20 a share. Foghorn shares closed Friday at $11.99. "Oncogenic mutations in BRG1 impact a large population of cancer patients and we believe are best addressed therapeutically with a highly selective BRM inhibitor, though designing such a drug is a difficult chemistry challenge," said Jacob Van Naarden, CEO of Lilly's Loxo Oncology unit, which is leading the deal. The companies will share 50/50 in the U.S., and Foghorn will be eligible to receive royalties on sales outside of the U.S. starting in a low double-digit range that will rise to the twenties, based on revenue levels. Foghorn will be able to earn up to a total of $1.3 billion, based on certain commercial and development milestones. Foghorn shares have fallen 41% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy