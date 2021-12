NielsenIQ’s investment in e-commerce solutions provides industry-leading view of total marketplace. The shopper journey continually evolves as consumers have more control over what they do, see, and hear. That means the tools used to measure and analyze sales, market share and consumer behavior must also change. In an environment that continues to experience seismic shifts, measuring when, where and how consumers are buying is imperative. This allows fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers and retailers to anticipate trends and react faster to consumers’ needs and expectations.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO