New Jersey Police Heroes Save Breastfeeding Baby

By Shannon Holly
 5 days ago
!!Happy ending alert!!! Thank you to these New Jersey officers who sprung into action using their training to save this six day old newborn from choking!. To be honest, I did not even know this could even happen, but this new mom was breast-feeding baby Diego and he began to choke!...

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

