Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs of the Week, the Yassify Bot, and Chanel’s Advent Calendar

By Liz Kelly
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTea Time goes through some of their best- (Doja Cat at the Jingle Ball) and worst- (Lana...

www.theringer.com

inputmag.com

Chanel made an $825 advent calendar. People think it’s a ‘joke.’

Chanel saw a sell-out for its first advent calendar, released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chanel N°5 fragrance, but the luxury house is facing rampant criticism for underdelivering on the $825 assortment. As is becoming increasingly common, the controversy originates from TikTok, where user Elise Harmon laid out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Chanel's Advent Calendar Gets Roasted on TikTok

'Tis the season for advent calendars. And like many other brands out there, French luxury fashion house Chanel dropped theirs in time for the holidays. This was their foray into the world of the traditional holiday gift box, to commemorate 100 years of their signature Chanel No. 5 perfume. And the package, filled with 17 different goodies costs $825. TikTok creator Elise Harmon decided to see if it was worth the hype and the price tag.
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Checkered Blue-and-White Dress on IG

Priyanka Chopra just debuted one of her fiercest fashion looks to date. In case you haven't seen her Instagram feed lately, the White Tiger actress shared snaps of herself in a stunning blue-and-white checkered dress while attending a press event for her upcoming movie, The Matrix: Resurrections. In the caption, she wrote, "Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete. #matrixresurrections."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Calls Sara Haines’ Dress A ‘Toilet Paper Cover’

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, recently compared Sara Haines’ dress to a toilet paper cover—ouch! However, Navarro claims that Haines was a good sport about it. “I love Sara Haines. She’s such a good sport,” Navarro said on Instagram. “She was wearing a stunning crochet dress (which wouldn’t even fit my leg) on [The View]. I couldn’t resist telling her she reminded me of the toilet paper covers found in so many homes growing up. You all remember those?”
CELEBRITIES

