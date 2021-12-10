ON THE TURNTABLE: Billy Bragg & Wilco - Mermaid Avenue

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to be released Jan 28th. Legacy Recordings, Mass Distraction Media, documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside filmmaker, director, producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson announce the release of the Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 28th. The album accompanies Questlove’s directorial debut documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and is available in select theaters and on Hulu now. It notably took home six top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, including “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Director,” “Best First Documentary Feature,” “Best Editing,” “Best Archival Documentary,” and “Best Music Documentary,” and was Winner of Best Documentary Award from the National Board of Review. It is currently nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

