It wasn’t that long ago that iBuying seemed to have the potential to disrupt the residential real estate market and put fear into the hearts of flesh-and-blood realtors. Instead of enlisting an agent to put up yard signs and lead house tours, a homeowner could sell to an intermediating company that uses algorithms to determine the market value of homes. After answering a few questions on a website or smartphone app, the seller then waits for a cash offer to pop up in about 24 hours. Then the iBuyer lightly renovates the house and quickly flips it.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO