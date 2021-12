Illinois is seeking an additional $200 million in rental assistance from the feds as the U.S. Treasury redirects aid from some rural states that haven’t used their funds. Governor J.B. Pritzker requested some of that money for its Illinois Rental Payment Program, Crain’s reported, citing the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The program provides emergency funding for tenants who can’t pay their rent after losing their jobs because of the pandemic, or for extremely low-income households.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO