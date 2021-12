The great thing about music is that it can mean something different to everyone. 2021 was a bit of a crazy year in country music. We emerged from the pandemic along with our favorite artists. We were able to go to shows again. And the artists released a slew of huge new albums. And I mean huge! Being confined to their homes and studios breed an amazing level of creativity and double albums from the likes of Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Cody Johnson. My complaint about those projects was that they didn't flow. I wasn't hearing one cohesive album. So my favorite piece of country music this year was much shorter. Only 5 tracks.

