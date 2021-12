Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have emphasized the environmental angle of their so-called “Build Back Better” Act. Many of these provisions, however, amount to little more than taxpayer-funded giveaways to renewable energy companies. No provision epitomizes this sad reality than the possible extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) and production tax credit (PTC) for wind and solar power. These subsidies cost the federal taxpayers with billions on top of an already over-bloated package. They also continue policies that have not been necessary for years – if they ever were.

