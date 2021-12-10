Ian Partman on revolution, abolition and activist scholarship
By Kevin Kurian
Washington Square News
5 days ago
Ian Partman strode into the headquarters of WSN, his steps imbued with purpose. The first thing I noticed when I saw him wasn’t the headphones dangling around his neck or the shock of blond hair that crowned his head, but rather his calming presence. He greeted me with a handshake, and...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has led an effort to improve conditions for Jan. 6 riot defendants held in the Washington, D.C., prison, has collected and released a series of tweets by the jailer that appear to show her bias against former President Donald Trump.
Americans have an anger problem.
People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies.
Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
Amidst the COVID19 pandemic, the New York Times declared that the national protests against police brutality, and specifically against Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd, were the largest and most widespread in U.S. history. In our department (2), academic year 2020-2021 was marked by personal tensions, institutional tone-deafness, unequal labor divisions, and conciliatory statements. Over the past year, we graduate students have seen first-hand the flaws of the neoliberal university’s bureaucratic approach to anti-racism. In this piece, we share the story of how our push to bring the ‘national reckoning’ to our discipline/department was both taken up and defanged within our department during the past year.
Aid donors are being urged to revolutionise the way money is spent to move away from colonial ideas and create meaningful change. Ahead of a two-day conference this week, activists from Africa, Asia and Latin America have called on public and private global health donors – including governments, the United Nations, private philanthropists and international organisations – to prioritise funding for programmes driven by the needs of the community involved, rather than dictated by preconceived objectives.
"Juneteenth" became a federal holiday this year “commemorating the emancipation of slaves,” honoring the date in 1865 in which General Order No. 3 by Union Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas. However, the claim that this is the date on which all slaves became free is historically inaccurate. Slavery still existed in the country months after June 19, 1865. It wasn’t until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was finally abolished .
In most of our lives as mama bears and papa bears facing activists in a campaign for the soul of America’s children, we had a moment of awakening. A moment when we knew that we had to speak up. Mine came on June 7, 2020, when Ann Bonitatibus, the...
According to the CDC, about 61 million adults in the U.S. live with a physical or mental disability. That’s just over a quarter of the adult population — and about 40% of those aged 65 or more. In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau pegs the number of children living with disabilities at more than three […]
Is there an army of 30 million people preparing for revolution if Republicans don’t win the 2024 election?. Incredibly, the leading lights of our liberal media want you to think so. Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd if it was “hyperbolic” to say that the Republican Party is plotting a coup for 2024, NBC News analyst John Heilemann said, “That’s not hyperbolic at all.”
The Brute. The Buck. And, of course, the Thug. Those are just some of the names for a racial stereotype that has haunted the collective imagination of White America since the nation’s inception. The specter of the angry Black man has been evoked in politics and popular culture to convince White folks that a big, bad Black man is coming […]
Angélica Cházaro, assistant professor of law, has been named a “Freedom Scholar” by the Marguerite Casey Foundation and Group Health Foundation. The honor, announced Dec. 6, recognizes six researchers around the country who focus on racial, social and economic justice. Each honoree receives a $250,000 unrestricted grant, to be distributed over two years.
This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. It is excerpted from the new book, “Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap: Racism & Discrimination Put Us Here, But This Is How We Can Save Future Generations,” by personal finance journalist and author Rodney Brooks. The racial wealth gap—in which...
Biden has made no secret about doing his best to limit your second amendment rights, but has his administration added religion onto the list of rights he wants to trample? For more information, Lars speaks with Lathan Watts, the Director of Public Affairs for the First Liberty Institute. The post...
CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago honors the late Timuel Black with a scholarship in his name.
The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic and community engagement with hopes to bring change to their communities.
The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and fees and can be applied to any of the seven City Colleges. Students are selected annually and can also submit a project request to fund civic issues that were central to Black’s work.
“Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader, and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.
Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. Black died back in October — he was 102 years old.
In her three years working at the U.S. Census Bureau, Mónica García-Pérez remembers rarely seeing or hearing people like her. "I would never forget those years," says the economist who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and helped develop data analysis projects at the federal government's largest statistical agency from 2006 to 2009 as a graduate student. "I created long-lasting friendships and long-lasting memories."
In conclusion to my first piece as Exposures Editor, ‘Conflict in the search of permanency,’ I return to California — this time a California less familiar to us. By abstracting these familiar scenes, the images create a new world. Accompanying an original poem are selections from Indian philosopher and thinker Jiddu Krishnamurti.
First Amendment expert Ian Rosenberg whose new comic-book style book is called The Fight for Free Speech: Ten Cases That Define Our First Amendment Freedoms. We'll talk about some very interesting Supreme Court cases and how free speech juris prudence has developed in the United States. Let's just say we have freer speech now than we used to, for which I'm very grateful.
We, the undersigned faculty of the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication write in deep concern over the widely disseminated report from the Manhattan District Attorney concerning Michael Steinhardt’s extensive involvement with stolen art and antiquities. To quote this report, “[f]or decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for...
NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service recently launched its NYC 2025 initiative, a project that will propose public policy strategies for New York City’s COVID-19 recovery to mayor-elect Eric Adams and his administration. The series of policy recommendations will focus on helping all communities recover from the pandemic.
Michael Steinhardt, billionaire, hedge fund manager and the namesake of the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, was forced to surrender $70 million worth of stolen artifacts by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Dec. 6. Many of the items were looted from Middle Eastern countries during periods of war and intense conflict, which Steinhardt exploited for personal gain. This decades-long scheme follows multiple sexual harassment accusations against Steinhardt — NYU performed an investigation and continued their association with the disgraced billionaire. Steinhardt’s name must be dropped altogether.
Comments / 0