ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Steinhardt MCC faculty also demand the school be renamed

By About the Writers
Washington Square News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-six professors from the department of Media, Culture, and Communication issued a statement denouncing the name of the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, after news broke of Michael Steinhardt surrendering $70 million worth of stolen antiquities. The letter also declared that many faculty will remove the school’s name...

nyunews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Square News

Trustees will probe Michael Steinhardt’s conduct, NYU says

NYU’s board of trustees said they will initiate an investigation into the conduct of Michael Steinhardt, namesake of the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, after he surrendered $70 million worth of stolen antiquities, according to a statement from NYU spokesperson John Beckman on Wednesday. “The NYU...
MANHATTAN, NY
Hyperallergic

Open Faculty Positions at School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University (SMFA at Tufts) invites applications for at least four new full-time studio faculty positions in the areas of Sound/Sound Installation, Ceramics, Sculpture, and Drawing to begin September 1, 2022. SMFA at Tufts faculty members participate in a culture of...
COLLEGES
sjfc.edu

Two New Faculty Join Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education

Two new faculty members have joined the Ed.D. in Executive Leadership program in the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education at St. John Fisher College. Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres will serve as the director of the program’s Syracuse site at Onondaga Community College and Dr. Stephen Draper will teach in the School’s Westchester location at Iona College.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Education
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
Washington Square News

Staff Rants: The end of the semester

I didn’t know I’d be graduating this semester. It came as a bit of a surprise. After scheduling a meeting with my counselor, I realized there were no more classes I had to take to finish college. Honestly, the feeling that I’m going to leave so soon doesn’t feel real yet. For the three years that I’ve worked at the Washington Square News, we’ve been critiquing the NYU administration and trying to push for tangible change. Change is something that doesn’t come easily, but I am leaving with the knowledge that we tried our hardest — succeeded sometimes and failed others. I may have attended college during what is historically one of the most tumultuous times to attend college. But there are still so many illustrious moments that sear themselves into the back of my eyelids. I won’t forget Washington Square Park in the fall, and the rusted sounds of bass, cellos and singing. I won’t forget those hours spent in grand old lecture halls, my stomach glowing with the warmth of shared ideas. College is a time when every failure makes you feel like the world will stop turning, and each triumph feels like the beginning of a long strand. In college, each time you experience a heartbreak, it feels like you are the first person in the world to do so. NYU can be so insular. WSN can be so insular. But with each new experience, I’m reminded that one day there will no longer be this sandbox of experimentation, only a wide expanse of things we do not yet know. The semester ends, but I take these thoughts and seal them in my ribcage for safekeeping. Next time, I will know what to do.
COLLEGES
auburn.edu

Kinesiology faculty members represent school through leadership, service

The School of Kinesiology’s faculty members not only excel in teaching and research – they also represent the school through their service in various leadership roles in industry organizations. Below, read about the roles held by the Kinesiology faculty. Jared Russell, Professor and Assistant Director of the School of Kinesiology...
AUBURN, AL
Harvard Health

Harvard Business School faculty recognized in 2021 “Thinkers50” list

The recently issued 2021 “Thinkers50” listing of influential management thinkers includes six Harvard Business School faculty members in its list of honorees. Amy Edmondson, a pioneer of psychological safety, was ranked first overall. This is her fourth time appearing on the list. She also won the Thinkers50 2019 Breakthrough Idea Award for her book “The Fearless Organization”, and was the Thinkers50 2017 Talent Award winner.
COLLEGES
Washington Square News

Dec. grads left confused about graduation plans

NYU announced last month that an in-person graduation ceremony will take place for the class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium, with the classes of 2020 and 2021 also invited to a ceremony later that day at the same venue. This development comes after NYU’s attempt to honor the class of 2020 with Grad Alley, a virtual reality celebration that looked like a knock-off version of Minecraft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcc#New York University#The Faculty#Nyu#Steinhardt Mcc#Communication#Human Development#Wsn
umass.edu

Graduate School Offers Mentoring Training for Faculty

The Graduate School is pleased to offer four in-person sessions of mentor training over January break. This training is for faculty from all disciplines who mentor graduate, undergraduate or postdoctoral researchers. The training will follow the curriculum developed by the National Research Mentoring Network. The efficacy of this program for...
COLLEGES
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should sever all ties with Michael Steinhardt

Michael Steinhardt, billionaire, hedge fund manager and the namesake of the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, was forced to surrender $70 million worth of stolen artifacts by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Dec. 6. Many of the items were looted from Middle Eastern countries during periods of war and intense conflict, which Steinhardt exploited for personal gain. This decades-long scheme follows multiple sexual harassment accusations against Steinhardt — NYU performed an investigation and continued their association with the disgraced billionaire. Steinhardt’s name must be dropped altogether.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Square News

‘Anti-woke’ NYU professors want to start anti-woke university

Two NYU professors are among a group of intellectuals who plan to form a university founded under “the fearless pursuit of truth.” Former Stern professor Niall Ferguson and current Stern professor Jonathan Haidt joined a group of intellectuals to promote “illiberalism” and “freedom of inquiry” with the University of Austin, styled as UATX — which has no campus, course catalog, faculty or accreditation.
COLLEGES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Whitman College faculty raise $5,000 for independent financial review; school officials remain firm about necessity of cuts

During a 2017 sabbatical, Matthew Reynolds spent time away from his teaching role at Whitman College to research the Confluence Project, a nonprofit that educates the public on the history, cultures and ecology of the Columbia River system through Indigenous voices. Those periods when faculty can take time off from...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
uconn.edu

Two School of Nursing Faculty Appointed to Interim Associate Dean Positions

UConn School of Nursing Dean Deborah Chyun has appointed two faculty members to positions on her leadership team on an interim basis. Effective Jan. 1, clinical professor Annette T. Maruca will be Interim Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, focusing on undergraduate studies, and clinical professor Annette Jakubisin Konicki will be Interim Associate Dean for Graduate Studies.
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Students, Faculty Reflect on 100 Years of Harvard Business School’s Case Method

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the case study teaching method being introduced at Harvard Business School, pictured here. By Kareem M. Ansari. Teruo Yabe, the new general manager of Tessei — the company tasked with rapidly cleaning Japan’s bullet trains in seven minutes — was facing a series of challenges.
HARVARD, MA
okstate.edu

Three School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences faculty members awarded

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. The School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences (STLES) in Oklahoma State University's College of Education and Human Sciences recently recognized three faculty members for 2021 STLES Awards in teaching and research at an awards ceremony on Dec. 3.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tamu.edu

Demand For Public Health Education Creates Need For More Faculty

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more attention to the need for public health professionals, leading to a new wave of individuals interested in pursuing a degree in the field. The Texas A&M University School of Public Health has seen a 15 percent increase in bachelor’s admissions over the past two years, as well as a 26 percent increase in master’s admissions.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy