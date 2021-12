Washington Square Park is one of New York City’s most famous landmarks. It is located in the heart of Greenwich Village and is considered the center of NYU’s campus. However, a well-kept secret about this cultural destination is that it lies on top of “The Land of the Blacks,” farmland and homes inhabited by people of African descent between the 17th and 18th centuries in Dutch New Amsterdam. This area is now marked by imposing campus buildings and those iconic violet flags — all overshadowing the people who once occupied this region. NYU, a respected educational institution, should consider opening their hearts and deep wallets to create a monument honoring the people who preceded them.

