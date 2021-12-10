ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Influentials 2021

Washington Square News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis semester was full of learning experiences, to say the least. We pulled this special issue together despite the odds: ongoing staffing changes, a dearth of writers and an extremely constrained timeline were just a few of the challenges we faced. In previous years, Under the Arch editors combed through hundreds...

Washington Square News

Victoria Abraham on fat liberation and authenticity

Victoria Abraham seems like a typical NYU senior, working toward finishing her public policy degree and thinking about what she might do after graduation. With her down-to-earth and raw personality, Abraham doesn’t give off the impression that she’s famous on social media. But they are speaking their mind to over a hundred thousand followers: 121,000 on Instagram, 84,600 on TikTok and 9,000 on Twitter.
Washington Square News

The library of my mind

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of a Library.” —Jorge Luis Borges. As I prepared to leave my home and start my journey somewhere new, I thought about every home I’ve had to leave — every place that was more than just a house. Where you grow up is where you grow your roots. The roots that sustain you and give you life. It’s a common question — where are you from? It can tell a lot about a person: where they lived, what environment they grew up in, what language they spoke and how they spent their days. Sharing where you came from can give others room to judge you, negatively or positively. It provides the first talking point in a conversation with a new person.
Washington Square News

Staff Rants: The end of the semester

I didn’t know I’d be graduating this semester. It came as a bit of a surprise. After scheduling a meeting with my counselor, I realized there were no more classes I had to take to finish college. Honestly, the feeling that I’m going to leave so soon doesn’t feel real yet. For the three years that I’ve worked at the Washington Square News, we’ve been critiquing the NYU administration and trying to push for tangible change. Change is something that doesn’t come easily, but I am leaving with the knowledge that we tried our hardest — succeeded sometimes and failed others. I may have attended college during what is historically one of the most tumultuous times to attend college. But there are still so many illustrious moments that sear themselves into the back of my eyelids. I won’t forget Washington Square Park in the fall, and the rusted sounds of bass, cellos and singing. I won’t forget those hours spent in grand old lecture halls, my stomach glowing with the warmth of shared ideas. College is a time when every failure makes you feel like the world will stop turning, and each triumph feels like the beginning of a long strand. In college, each time you experience a heartbreak, it feels like you are the first person in the world to do so. NYU can be so insular. WSN can be so insular. But with each new experience, I’m reminded that one day there will no longer be this sandbox of experimentation, only a wide expanse of things we do not yet know. The semester ends, but I take these thoughts and seal them in my ribcage for safekeeping. Next time, I will know what to do.
Washington Square News

Make Black voices heard in NYU’s dramatic writing classes

Stories are extensions of our cultures and our deepest selves — allowing others to read and critique your writing is a vulnerable experience. Screenwriting workshops at NYU strengthen scripts through critique, which is a challenge for any writer. Black students have the added challenge of communicating their experiences to white audiences who likely do not understand or relate.
Washington Square News

Sometimes, expensive gifts… are better

As winter break approaches, here’s a holiday gift guide to help you to take advantage of the rich people in your life. When they ask how to ease their conscience, you can answer them with a philanthropic venture — your comfort. Alex Tey. “$549 for some headphones??” you...
Washington Square News

‘Anti-woke’ NYU professors want to start anti-woke university

Two NYU professors are among a group of intellectuals who plan to form a university founded under “the fearless pursuit of truth.” Former Stern professor Niall Ferguson and current Stern professor Jonathan Haidt joined a group of intellectuals to promote “illiberalism” and “freedom of inquiry” with the University of Austin, styled as UATX — which has no campus, course catalog, faculty or accreditation.
worldmusiccentral.org

A Video Portrait of Influential Blues Musicians in the 1960s

The DVD titled The American Folk Blues Festivals: The British Tours 1963-1966 (Hip-O Records, 2007) showcases iconic songs by some of the most significant American blues and folk artists in the 1960s, performing in the UK. These musicians represented the best of African American roots music, specially the blues. The...
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should sever all ties with Michael Steinhardt

Michael Steinhardt, billionaire, hedge fund manager and the namesake of the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, was forced to surrender $70 million worth of stolen artifacts by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Dec. 6. Many of the items were looted from Middle Eastern countries during periods of war and intense conflict, which Steinhardt exploited for personal gain. This decades-long scheme follows multiple sexual harassment accusations against Steinhardt — NYU performed an investigation and continued their association with the disgraced billionaire. Steinhardt’s name must be dropped altogether.
Washington Square News

Steinhardt MCC faculty also demand the school be renamed

Twenty-six professors from the department of Media, Culture, and Communication issued a statement denouncing the name of the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, after news broke of Michael Steinhardt surrendering $70 million worth of stolen antiquities. The letter also declared that many faculty will remove the school’s name from their email signatures, websites and other public profiles.
The Independent

Friedrich Nietzsche: Influential, controversial, disturbing

Friedrich Nietzsche (1844–1900) remains one of the 19th century’s most misunderstood and misquoted philosophers. However, his most notorious concept, that of the Superman, is in fact closer to Aristotle’s man of virtue than it is to some glorified Aryan hero. Nietzsche was influential, controversial, disturbing, systematically misunderstood, and tremendous fun...
CoinDesk

Most Influential 40: Stani Kulechov

Both Stani Kulechov and Aave, the decentralized finance (DeFi) money market he founded, enjoyed a fruitful 2021. In April, the launch of a liquidity mining program helped propel Aave past rival Compound in total value locked (TVL) rankings, establishing Aave as the preeminent lending platform. Just a few weeks later, Kulechov joined Variant Fund as a partner, and has since been listed as an advisor and investor in a number of emerging Web 3 projects. In addition to helming Aave and his growing venture capital portfolio, Kulechov is seeing tremendous success serving as Aave’s hypeman-in-chief. His sometimes spontaneous “rAAVE” parties carry growing cultural significance (and have attracted mainstream media attention), and in addition to generally playful attitude, he’s a great Twitter follow for the future products he teases: an Aave-powered social media protocol, Aave debit cards, and even, possibly, a Web 3 fashion line? Even if just one of the above end up releasing in 2022, odds are we’ll be seeing him on this list again.
seattlemet.com

The Most Influential People in Seattle Arts

The city’s first civic poet maps verse from across the region. "Writing is a very solitary act,” says Claudia Castro Luna. The image of the great literary figure is often one of a shut-in divorced from worldly concerns, a la Dickinson, or an antisocial degenerate, a la Hemingway. But the former state poet laureate and inaugural Seattle civic poet embodies all the ways this very solitary act can draw us closer to one another.
seattlemet.com

10 of Seattle's Most Influential Thinkers

The cofounder of UW’s Center for an Informed Public sniffs out conspiracy theories. Believe it or not, Kate Starbird initially scoured the internet for good or, in the parlance of academia, “pro-social” behavior. As a PhD student at the University of Colorado in 2009, she explored how people used social media to help each other in the aftermath of natural disasters and terrorist attacks. Heartwarming stuff, basically, before heart emojis were a thing.
