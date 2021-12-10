ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack mosque in Nigeria’s troubled north, killing 16

By CHINEDU ASADU
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Gunmen attacked a rural village in northern Nigeria, killing 16 worshippers at a mosque and kidnapping others, said a local official.

The assault on Ba’are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state lasted for hours on Thursday, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said.

Dozens of the assailants arrived on motorcycles and rampaged through the village, killing people praying at the mosque and looting, he said.

“Those people (the gunmen) are dangerous,” he told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Friday. “They killed 16 and kidnapped many of our people. We don’t even know the number they kidnapped because they are uncountable.”

Nigerian police confirmed the incident but said only nine residents were killed. The police have in the past been accused of downplaying casualty figures in such attacks.

The attack is the latest in the escalating violence in northwestern and northcentral Nigeria where armed groups have been targeting remote communities, killing and abducting residents for ransoms.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 23 travelers were slain in a different part of the West African country’s troubled northern region.

The large bands of attackers mostly consist of young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

The gunmen appear to be increasingly organized and well-armed, but they have not publicly declared any political aims or motives. So far the lawless groups — which a Nigerian governor recently said numbered more than 150 — do not have names or known leaders, but they were recently declared terrorist organizations by a court.

Nigeria’s security forces are already overstretched as they have been fighting Islamic extremists in the northeast for more than a decade. In many remote communities in northern Nigeria, the armed groups outnumber and outgun the security forces.

When troops arrive to quell their attacks, the bandits retreat into surrounding forest areas. But after the soldiers depart, the violent attacks resume. Vulnerable rural communities say they need more protection.

“We are suffering with the bandits (here),” local government chairman Mazakuka said. “All we need is prayers now (as) we have been crying for government support. The government has been trying their best but we still need support.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in south Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack Monday that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the southern Philippines, police said. Mayor Darussalam Lajid of Al-Barka town was killed and Mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mosque#Attackers#Looting#Lagos#Ap#The Associated Press#Nigerian#West African#Hausa#Islamic
abc17news.com

Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting dead one and wounding the other. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, the first since the group on Friday announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the government. The truce had been announced in November amid peace talks between the two sides. The assault took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Gunmen Torch Bus, Kill 30 Passengers in Nigeria's Sokoto State

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least 30 passengers on a bus in Nigeria's Sokoto state were burnt to death when gunmen torched it on Tuesday, police and residents said, in yet another reminder of growing insecurity in Africa's most populous country. Gunmen, known locally as bandits, have in the past...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Troops shoot, kill attacker at Air Force base

A man was shot and killed after he attacked two Air Force personnel and a civilian at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. on Saturday. Air Force security personnel shot and killed the man during the attack as he reached for a gun. Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Kim...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AFP

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday. The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said. A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber's body parts. "Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase" that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bravery awards for New Zealand mosque attack heroes

Two New Zealanders were awarded the country's highest bravery award Thursday for confronting a white supremacist gunman during a 2019 terror attack on Christchurch mosques that claimed the lives of 51 Muslim worshippers. Naeem Rashid, who died in the attack, and survivor Abdul Aziz were awarded the New Zealand Cross for great bravery in a situation of extreme danger for their actions during the March 2019 shootings. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the medal, which has only been awarded twice before, was New Zealand's non-combat equivalent of the Victoria Cross. A further eight people, including two police officers who apprehended gunman Brenton Tarrant as he tried to flee the scene in a car, also received bravery decorations.
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Two police die in Colombia airport blasts

Two police officers died Tuesday after explosives detonated at an airport on Colombia's border with Venezuela, also killing the attacker, security officials said. The assailant was blown up when explosives he was carrying detonated as he jumped the fence around the runway at Cucuta international airport. The officers -- David Reyes, 38, and William Bareno, 42 --  were killed when "explosives experts went to scout out the area and identified a suitcase," which also exploded, said Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga, head of the Cucuta police force. Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said the incident appeared to be an attack by the ELN, a hold-out rebel group that rejected the 2016 peace deal with the much larger FARC guerilla organization.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Man who abused 100 bodies in UK mortuaries sentenced to life

LONDON — (AP) — A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
78K+
Followers
77K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy