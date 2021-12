DeKALB — Tails Humane Society has chosen a beautiful, young cat named Roscuro to feature as the Pet of the Week. Roscuro can come off as a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you, you’ll know how sweet he truly is. He enjoys warm blankets and typically burrows himself into them. Roscuro gets along with other cats and currently rooms with quite a few.

DEKALB, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO