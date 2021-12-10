Plymouth-Canton School District closed following Thursday gun threat

(WWJ) -- Following a nearly four-hour lockdown Thursday caused by reports of a student with a gun, Plymouth-Canton School District is cancelling all classes and programs Friday.

Police say they did not find a weapon and no one is in custody at this time, but district officials decided to close all of their schools.

Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh says the investigation is ongoing.

Baugh said the police are analyzing videos, photos, information and scouring their internal databases all in an efforts to locate the person responsible for the threat.

Students were released from school around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they have been investigating a number of social media threats over the past week thanks to support from the community.

Baugh said they've had a lot of help from people telling them what they're seeing and hearing, by using the resources offered to them through the school district, 911, and the general police number.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says they were called to assist Canton police after "a report of a subject with a gun" on campus. Authorities began searching for a gun since about 1:30 p.m.

More than 6,000 students attend Canton, Plymouth and Salem high schools and all were placed on lockdown during the investigation.

There have been no reported injuries.