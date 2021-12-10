ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the tragic death that took place on the set of the movie “Rust,”...

www.today.com

TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
The Independent

SNL’s Chloe Fineman responds to ‘actual clown’ Lauren Boebert’s tweet calling her a ‘no name’ actor

Chloe Fineman called Lauren Boebert an “actual clown” after the controversial Republican criticised the comedian’s “poorly-acted” sketch on a recent Saturday Night Live episode. The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), mocked Ms Boebert’s and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. Both Congresswomen were depicted holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”. While Fineman impersonated Ms Boebert, fellow SNL cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Ms Greene in the show’s cold open, which also parodied chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.After she...
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Alec Baldwin ambushed by journalist over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin was caught on camera confronted by a journalist in the aftermath of a widely criticized interview where the actor said he didn?t fire the gun which killed a cinematographer in October. New York Post reporter Jon Levine ran into Baldwin on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Monday evening and...
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin has said the deadly incident, which happened on a film set, was a "one in a trillion episode" Alec Baldwin says he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust. The star made the claim in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Rust' Ammo Supplier Denies Alec Baldwin Claim on Live Rounds From Set

The Rust ammo supplier has responded to Alec Baldwin's claims that someone put a gun with live rounds on the set, denying that it was the fault of the supplier. Recently, a clip from Baldwin's in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos began making the rounds after the actor denied having pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left another person injured.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin Discusses "Rust" Shooting At Length

Alec Baldwin spoke at length with ABC News, earlier this week, to discuss the shooting on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting. As for whether he feels guilty for her death, Baldwin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Film students at College of the Desert push to make production sets safer after Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting

Students in the film program at College of the Desert are gearing up to produce their final video projects of the semester right now, with a new push to make film sets safer. "What people don't realize is that people get hurt all the time on film sets because of lack of safety protocols," said The post Film students at College of the Desert push to make production sets safer after Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting appeared first on KESQ.
EDUCATION
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin Working Overtime On 'Rust' Damage Control, Denies Forcing Crew To Endure Horrible Conditions & Claims They Enjoyed 'Our Workplace'

Alec Baldwin has spoken out regarding working conditions on the set of Rust after his involvement in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor made sure to shut down claims about the alleged bad work conditions on the film set. Article continues below advertisement. The 63-year-old actor took...
MOVIES

