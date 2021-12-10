ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofi Stock Is the Perfect Buy the Dip Opportunity for These 3 Reasons

By Faizan Farooque
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is struggling. Fluctuations in interest rates could negatively affect its business lines. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that that the economy is probably going to clear the bars set by the Fed for raising interest rates in the coming months. With these issues come...

InvestorPlace

7 Excellent Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before 2022

Small-cap stocks usually connote some sense of “less than” to investors that are used to buying names that they hear in the news or from their friends. Plus, big-name, large-cap stocks have been doing well, so why not go with what you know?. Well, the answer to that...
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy on this Market Dip

It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The good news is that market volatility breeds opportunity if investors don’t panic and are patient to buy some of the highest-quality names at a deep discount to their fair value. Currently, two names are beginning to look much more interesting from a valuation standpoint within the Nasdaq-100, with these being PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).It’s been a rough start to the week so far for the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ), which has given up more than 2% ahead of the much-awaited and final Federal Reserve Meeting for December. The fear is that due to persistently high inflationary readings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and potentially pull forward the initial rate hike. This has had an outsized impact on the Nasdaq-100 Index, given that this is where the valuations are the most expensive, which has only been able to be justified by the low-interest-rate environment we’re in currently.
InvestorPlace

10 Stocks to Buy if You Have $5,000 in Starter Money

Let’s assume you’re a beginner investor with a reasonable chunk of capital to direct toward the market — in this case, a $5,000 chunk. Of course, I assume most new investors don’t jump into the market with that much money and look for stocks to buy. However, for the sake of argument, let’s just assume it’s true. And $5,000 is a strong position to start from.
InvestorPlace

CrowdStrike Stock Is in a Good Place After a Correction

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock was one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic. Coming out of the March 2020 lows, it soared with hardly any letup. It was clear early on that investors craved it. Sadly, of late it has been quite the opposite. The stock lost over 30% of its value since the October highs. I would argue that CRWD stock makes for a good knife to catch into support.
InvestorPlace

Down On Its Luck QuantumScape Stock Looks Like An Interesting Buy

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is now well off of its highs, trading around $23.57 per share as of Tuesday, Dec. 14. Back in June, I wrote that QS stock looked overvalued. Then QS went on a nice run through the fall before peaking at $40.58 on Nov, largely due to the bullish comments by management during the Q3 earnings call.
InvestorPlace

HEXO Stock: Why Investors in Cannabis Play Hexo Are Not Very Stoked Today

Investors in cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) are slamming the stock following the release of its most recent earnings report. The biggest disappointment for investors is the company’s revenue of $39.9 million. That wasn’t able to match up to Wall Street’s estimate of $45.4 million for the period. This is despite it rising 70% from the same time last year.
InvestorPlace

LAZR Stock: Why Are Luminar Technologies Shares Getting a Lift Today?

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock is gaining on Tuesday after an announcement from the lidar company and its Board of Directors. A recent press release revealed the company’s plans to purchase at least $250 million of LAZR stock today. The share repurchase is being partially funded by a proposed private financing transaction.
InvestorPlace

Solar Stocks Alert: Why ENPH, RUN, SPWR Stocks Are Falling Today

The green energy sector has drawn much attention throughout 2021 as both elected officials and business professionals work to confront the threats posed by climate change. The recent passing of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package gave Wall Street reason to believe that sectors such as construction and infrastructure might see gains in 2022. However, a new report has recently pointed toward a future for certain clean energy players that is less bright, especially for the solar energy sector. The supply chain crisis is creating bigger problems for the companies producing new energy solutions than some realized. As a result, solar stocks have taken a beating today.
InvestorPlace

Upstart Shares Have Plunged, But Stay Away for Now

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of this year’s top performers. Shares of UPST stock are up over 260% year-to-date (YTD), from around $40 at the start of 2021 to $151 as of the close of Dec. 13. You probably wouldn’t realize that if you’ve just tuned into the Upstart...
InvestorPlace

SIDU Stock IPO: 11 Things to Know as Sidus Space Starts Trading Today

Today, shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) blasted off into the stratosphere on its market debut. The satellite services and design engineering company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $5 on the Nasdaq. However, SIDU stock soared as high as 440% above its IPO price during market hours before being halted. Since then, shares closed the day at $12.10, representing an increase of more than 140%.
