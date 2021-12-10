ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Man arrested in Lawrence County after chase, standoff

By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

A man already on probation for a vehicle theft was arrested Wednesday in the stolen cab of a tractor-trailer after a chase from Trinity into Lawrence County that ended with a 45-minute standoff, according to the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs' offices.

Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree assault, attempting to elude, criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Abbott barricaded himself in the truck — which had hit a Lawrence County patrol unit and forced it into a ditch — after the truck left the roadway and entered a field off Lawrence County 87, according to authorities.

Abbott "was successfully removed from the vehicle after less lethal, clear-out gas was deployed," according to Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford.

The stolen vehicle was spotted about 10:30 p.m. while Morgan and Lawrence deputies were following up on drug-related complaints on Old Moulton Road near Trinity, Swafford said. Deputies confirmed the truck had been stolen in Fultondale, he said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office identifies Abbott as a resident of Lexington, Kentucky, but he was a resident of Moulton when charged with numerous other crimes over the last year.

On Oct. 1, he was charged with criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools and criminal trespassing.

On Sept. 18, 2020, he was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a box truck from a Decatur resident. Authorities eventually found the truck abandoned on Interstate 40 near Dickson, Tennessee, and made the arrest after DNA on numerous bottles and cans left in the truck was matched to Abbott, according to court records.

In March 2020, Abbott was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a 2009 Hummer in Limestone County.

Abbott was released on bond in each of these cases and several others. All of the charges are pending.

In April 2020, Abbott was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a cargo truck in Florence. After the truck got stuck in the mud in Lawrence County, according to authorities, Abbott broke into a house to steal tools and entered several unlocked vehicles. He pleaded guilty to first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to four years of probation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Moulton, AL
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
187
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy