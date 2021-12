The Jayhawks dominated the Missouri Tigers 102-65 in the reunion of the Border War, which had been on hiatus since 2012. Redshirt sophomore guard and Columbia, Missouri native Dajuan Harris Jr. tied his career-high in points, scoring 13, which helped Kansas surpass the Tigers. In 25 minutes of play, Harris only missed one field goal, shooting 5-6 from the field, with three of them coming from the three-point line. Harris also had two rebounds and two assists and collected a steal.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO