Music

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Share Joint ‘Big Sleepover’ Album: Stream

By Navjosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Boi and Sleepy Brown’s long-awaited collaborative album The Big Sleepover has finally arrived tonight. The joint album has been in the making for a long time but the two longtime collaborators definitely have...

Dr. Dre Announces New Album ‘Casablanco’ with Marsha Ambrosius

It definitely looks like Dr. Dre is back active again like never before. Yesterday, Dre took to Instagram to preview a collaboration between him and Anderson .Paak that will appear in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. Rockstar Games announced that we’d get “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the West Coast legend which obviously have us excited.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Big Sleepover

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown set the stakes of their joint album early. “We have nothing else to prove,” Sleepy sings with calm assurance on the title track. The line nods to the pair’s extensive list of collaborations as members of the Dungeon Family, and Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s particular recording history. It’s impossible to see their names together and not think of “The Way You Move,” the seismic 2003 hit that ironically both declared “OutKast is everlasting” and reintroduced Big and Sleepy as dynamic standalone performers. Big Sleepover smartly doesn’t try to recapture that lightning or peddle nostalgia. But it’s built on the conviction that when Big Boi and Sleepy Brown come together, magic happens, a premise that unravels as they struggle to find a groove.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Boi Drops Update On Potential For Outkast Reunion & Unreleased Music

Big Boi says that he has "a lot" of unreleased music with André 3000 but didn't give any specifics about whether fans can expect the collaborations to see the light of day. The legendary rapper was asked by The Guardian how many songs and albums he's got in the vault with André, to which he reportedly “smiled from ear to ear and nodded enthusiastically.”
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Juice WRLD Album ‘Fighting Demons’ Released Feat. BTS, Polo G, Justin Bieber: Stream

Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on with his new posthumous album Fighting Demons. The tracklist for the second posthumous LP from the rapper was unveiled yesterday by his team which revealed features from Justin Bieber (on the lead single ‘Wandered to LA‘), Polo G and Trippie Redd. There is also an appearance from Suga of BTS who contributes to track No. 16 ‘Girl of My Dreams’. Interestingly, BTS is also credited separately on the song.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Cozz – Fortunate

Dreamville knows no bounds when it comes to talent. Whether it be the timeless work of J. Cole or the limitless potential of J.I.D, the record imprint has successfully highlighted emerging talent and brought it the forefront. Ari Lennox, Lute and Bas are just a few examples of who Ib and company have helped pushed to the next level. While he is often overlooked, California native Cozz has the ability to take Dreamville to new heights.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Timbaland teases joint album with Missy Elliott

Both Timbaland and Missy Elliott have teased a forthcoming joint project on social media this week. “Who ready for that Missy Elliott Timbo album?” US-born songwriter and producer Timbaland tweeted on Wednesday, December 1, alongside some eyeball emojis. It looks as though the longtime collaborators have something in the pipeline,...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J Announce Joint Album; Share First Single ‘Pop That Trunk’

Longtime friends Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J have collaborated on several songs in the past. Today, they have announced that they are working on a joint album. The Taylor Gang rappers will be releasing their collaborative project “early 2022” according to the press release. To kick things off, they are dropping the first single ‘Pop That Trunk’ along with a music video. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd to Feature on Aaliyah’s Upcoming Single ‘Poison’: Listen to the Snippet

The Weeknd will be featured on an upcoming single from Aaliyah named ‘Poison’. Earlier on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the song was being sent to Urban AC radio stations for adds where Abel’s contribution and the track’s title was revealed. HHNM can now officially confirm the report. The song has been officially serviced to radio by Blackground Records today and is already spinning at multiple stations around the country including Sirius XM.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez Takes Us Back To The 80s With ‘Alone At Prom’ Album: Stream

Tory Lanez’s new album Alone At Prom has arrived!. The Canadian singer/rapper has been hinting at new music since September, posting a short clip on Instagram with an 80s sound in the background. Tory first made the announcement with a tweet that read “It’s been real”, leaving fans in...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Russ Talks ‘CHOMP 2’, Industry Validation, Funding His Own Music on The Breakfast Club

Russ is currently promoting his latest album CHOMP 2 which is getting a good reaction from across the board. The rapper-singer’s latest stop was on The Breakfast Club where he spoke with Charlamagne Tha God in detail about a lot of topics. That included how he connected with so many great rappers on his album, some of the star producers who contributed to the project, trying to get validation from those who do not respect him yet, working on his ego, going to therapy and much more.
MUSIC
metalinjection

WES BORLAND's BIG DUMB FACE Streams New Christmas-Themed Album

Big Dumb Face, the projected headed up by Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, is now streaming its new Christmas album Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth. The new album is its first record since Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… in 2017, and you can stream it in full below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Big Dope P – Mehlish

Life happens fast. Sometimes people get too wrapped up in business, and other entities that people love to indulge in get lost. Yet, once one finds their way back to them, people see there is still magic in what they once had. That is how London-based DJ/producer Big Dope P created his debut album, Mehlish. After starting the MOVELTRAX, he has been nonstop working on music for their artists, touring and running the label that his own music had been sitting uncompleted. The 2020 lockdown, however, was the driving force that allowed him to sit down with the tracks he had started. Three weeks later, Mehlish (meaning “it’s okay/ don’t worry” in Arabic) was created.
MUSIC

