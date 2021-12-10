Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Share Joint ‘Big Sleepover’ Album: Stream

Life happens fast. Sometimes people get too wrapped up in business, and other entities that people love to indulge in get lost. Yet, once one finds their way back to them, people see there is still magic in what they once had. That is how London-based DJ/producer Big Dope P created his debut album, Mehlish. After starting the MOVELTRAX, he has been nonstop working on music for their artists, touring and running the label that his own music had been sitting uncompleted. The 2020 lockdown, however, was the driving force that allowed him to sit down with the tracks he had started. Three weeks later, Mehlish (meaning “it’s okay/ don’t worry” in Arabic) was created.
