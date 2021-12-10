Watch UMKC vs. Green Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Robinson recorded six carries for four yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Titans. He was not targeted. After consistent chatter surrounding Robinson's role throughout the week, he accounted for the majority of Jacksonville's rush attempts. However, that still amounted to very little volume, as the Jaguars tallied only eight rushing attempts for the entire day. Equally concerning was Robinson's lack of involvement as a receiver, as Sunday's effort marked his first game without a target on the season. A Week 15 matchup against Houston could offer some reprieve for Robinson, but given that he's combined to record only 14 carries for 28 yards across his last two games, it will be difficult to have significant faith in his potential to produce.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO