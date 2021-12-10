ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Watch UMKC vs. Green Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Phoenix have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Swinney Recreation Center. UMKC should still be riding...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, prediction from NFL model on 132-96 roll

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) in a primetime battle between AFC West rivals on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants last week to win their second straight game. The Chiefs completely dominated the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday en route to a 48-9 victory. This was Kansas City's sixth consecutive win. Kansas City leads the all time series with the Chargers 64-58-1.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads team off bench

Love registered 23 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 105-94 victory over Miami. This was Love's first time reaching the 20-point mark since Dec. 1, as the veteran extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to five games with a season high Monday. The last time Love posted 23 points was against the Heat on May 1 of last season. The UCLA product has currently tallied three double-doubles this campaign, and has grabbed at least nine rebounds in eight different outings.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Completely ineffective

Robinson recorded six carries for four yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Titans. He was not targeted. After consistent chatter surrounding Robinson's role throughout the week, he accounted for the majority of Jacksonville's rush attempts. However, that still amounted to very little volume, as the Jaguars tallied only eight rushing attempts for the entire day. Equally concerning was Robinson's lack of involvement as a receiver, as Sunday's effort marked his first game without a target on the season. A Week 15 matchup against Houston could offer some reprieve for Robinson, but given that he's combined to record only 14 carries for 28 yards across his last two games, it will be difficult to have significant faith in his potential to produce.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Caden Curry to make college commitment live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ

A top-100 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class will make his commitment official just ahead of the madness that will be the Early Signing Period, as four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry will announce his decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Juwann Winfree: Signs to active roster

Winfree was signed to the Packers' active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Winfree has appeared in three games for the Packers this season, recording four catches on six targets for 30 yards. All of which occurred in a Week 8 win over the Cardinals. With Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) both uncertain for Sunday against the Ravens, Winfree should help provide depth in the Packers' wide receiver ranks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs: Team-high yardage total in loss

Diggs secured seven of 13 targets for 74 yards in the Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Diggs' yardage total paced the Bills on a busy day for the passing game, during which Josh Allen put the ball up 54 times overall. The multi-time Pro Bowler's target total also led the team and tied for a season high. Despite the solid production, Diggs has now fallen short of the 100-yard mark in four straight games and eight of his last nine contests overal. Fantasy managers counting on him in their upcoming postseason contests will hope for a much-needed breakout effort in Week 15 at home against the Panthers.
NFL

